Diggins leads UMass against Richmond

Richmond Spiders (6-8, 1-0 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (5-9, 0-1 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -5.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Richmond after Rahsool Diggins scored 33 points in UMass’ 81-72 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Minutemen are 4-3 on their home court. UMass leads the A-10 averaging 40.1 points in the paint. Daniel Rivera leads the Minutemen scoring 7.6.

The Spiders are 1-0 in A-10 play. Richmond has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UMass scores 74.2 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 73.6 Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 42.6% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutemen and Spiders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rivera is averaging 11.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Minutemen.

Mike Walz is averaging 4.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Spiders: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

