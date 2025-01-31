Diggins leads UMass against Duquesne after 27-point game

UMass Minutemen (9-12, 4-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-12, 4-4 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits…

UMass Minutemen (9-12, 4-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-12, 4-4 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Duquesne after Rahsool Diggins scored 27 points in UMass’ 88-82 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Dukes are 6-5 in home games. Duquesne is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Minutemen are 4-4 against A-10 opponents. UMass is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Minutemen match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

Diggins is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 16.8 points. Daniel Rivera is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.