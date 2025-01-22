Dickinson leads No. 12 Kansas against TCU after 25-point outing

Kansas Jayhawks (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-7, 3-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kansas visits TCU after Hunter Dickinson scored 25 points in Kansas’ 84-74 win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs have gone 9-1 in home games. TCU averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 4-2 in conference play. Kansas is third in the Big 12 with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Dickinson averaging 10.2.

TCU scores 70.4 points, 6.9 more per game than the 63.5 Kansas gives up. Kansas scores 10.0 more points per game (76.5) than TCU gives up to opponents (66.5).

The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dickinson is averaging 15.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

