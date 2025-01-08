Dickinson leads No. 11 Kansas against Arizona State after 27-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas takes on Arizona State after Hunter Dickinson scored 27 points in Kansas’ 99-48 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Jayhawks are 7-1 in home games. Kansas is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sun Devils have gone 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 77.0 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Kansas averages 79.3 points, 8.4 more per game than the 70.9 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

Basheer Jihad is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.