Dickinson and No. 11 Kansas host Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas hosts Arizona State after Hunter Dickinson scored 27 points in Kansas’ 99-48 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Jayhawks are 7-1 on their home court. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 19.0 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 5.5.

The Sun Devils have gone 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Kansas’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Kansas gives up.

The Jayhawks and Sun Devils match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Jayhawks.

Basheer Jihad is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

