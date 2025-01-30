Dickerson scores 18 in Robert Morris’ 106-53 win against IU Indianapolis

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson scored 18 points as Robert Morris beat IU Indianapolis 106-53 on Thursday night…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson scored 18 points as Robert Morris beat IU Indianapolis 106-53 on Thursday night for its sixth win in a row.

Dickerson added six rebounds and three blocks for the Colonials (16-7, 8-4 Horizon League). Kam Woods added 17 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had five assists and three steals. Josh Omojafo had 14 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

DeSean Goode finished with 18 points for the Jaguars (7-16, 3-9). Jarvis Walker added 10 points.

Robert Morris plays Wright State on the road on Sunday, and IU Indianapolis visits Youngstown State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

