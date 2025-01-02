Dickerson leads Robert Morris against Detroit Mercy after 27-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (9-5, 1-2 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (9-5, 1-2 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays Detroit Mercy after Amarion Dickerson scored 27 points in Robert Morris’ 97-93 overtime victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Titans are 3-2 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is third in the Horizon League in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Orlando Lovejoy leads the Titans with 4.3 boards.

The Colonials are 1-2 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Detroit Mercy scores 68.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 71.4 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Colonials meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lovejoy is averaging 14.7 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Titans.

DJ Smith is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 8.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

