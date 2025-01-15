Dibba’s 22 help Southern Illinois down Missouri State 73-51

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba scored 22 points as Southern Illinois beat Missouri State 73-51 on Wednesday night.…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba scored 22 points as Southern Illinois beat Missouri State 73-51 on Wednesday night.

Dibba also contributed seven rebounds for the Salukis (7-11, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Kennard Davis scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Jarrett Hensley had 18 points and went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

Michael Osei-Bonsu finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Bears (7-11, 0-7). Jalen Hampton added 14 points for Missouri State. Zaxton King had five points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Bears.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Illinois hosts Northern Iowa and Missouri State takes on Illinois State on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

