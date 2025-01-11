Dibba leads Southern Illinois against Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (7-9, 0-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-11, 0-5 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Missouri State Bears (7-9, 0-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-11, 0-5 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Missouri State after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 33 points in Southern Illinois’ 90-86 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Salukis are 3-3 on their home court. Southern Illinois has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears are 0-5 in MVC play. Missouri State is eighth in the MVC with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 7.3.

Southern Illinois’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Hensley is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Salukis.

Dez White is averaging 15.8 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

