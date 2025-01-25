Dibba, Davis lead Southern Illinois over UIC 89-85

CHICAGO (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba led Southern Illinois with 26 points and Kennard Davis secured the victory with a…

CHICAGO (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba led Southern Illinois with 26 points and Kennard Davis secured the victory with a free throw with 39 seconds left as the Salukis took down UIC 89-85 on Saturday.

Dibba shot 9 for 21 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Salukis (9-12, 4-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Davis shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 19 points. Jarrett Hensley had 11 points and shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Flames (14-7, 6-4) were led in scoring by Jordan Mason, who finished with 23 points, seven assists and two steals. Ahmad Henderson II added 16 points for UIC. Javon Jackson also had 14 points and two steals.

Southern Illinois went into the half tied with UIC 46-46. Dibba scored 12 points in the half. Dibba scored a team-high 14 points for Southern Illinois in the second half.

