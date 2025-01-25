Dibba and Southern Illinois host UIC

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-12, 3-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (14-6, 6-3 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-12, 3-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (14-6, 6-3 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces UIC after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 74-64 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Flames are 7-2 on their home court. UIC is fourth in the MVC scoring 80.4 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Salukis are 3-6 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is the top team in the MVC with 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Dibba averaging 9.8.

UIC averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UIC gives up.

The Flames and Salukis meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Flames. Javon Jackson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dibba is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Salukis. Kennard Davis is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.