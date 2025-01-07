Diawara and the San Jose State Spartans host conference foe Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-6, 0-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-3 MWC) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-6, 0-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-3 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mia Jacobs and Fresno State visit Djessira Diawara and San Jose State in MWC action Wednesday.

The Spartans have gone 5-4 in home games. San Jose State is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 against conference opponents. Fresno State is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

San Jose State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State has shot at a 37.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 39.0% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Jacobs is averaging 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.