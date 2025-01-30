Diallo leads UMKC against Denver after 21-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (10-12, 2-5 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (7-15, 1-6 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-12, 2-5 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (7-15, 1-6 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Denver after Babacar Diallo scored 21 points in UMKC’s 68-65 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers have gone 5-4 at home. Denver gives up 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Kangaroos are 2-5 in Summit League play. UMKC is fifth in the Summit League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 3.9.

Denver averages 72.9 points, 6.8 more per game than the 66.1 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Denver gives up.

The Pioneers and Kangaroos match up Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Shogbonyo is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 12.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Jayson Petty is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

