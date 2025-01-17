Dia leads No. 21 Ole Miss against No. 15 Mississippi State after 23-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Ole Miss faces No. 15 Mississippi State after Malik Dia scored 23 points in Ole Miss’ 74-64 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 on their home court. Mississippi State averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rebels are 4-0 in SEC play. Ole Miss is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mississippi State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Rebels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is averaging 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

