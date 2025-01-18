Dia leads No. 21 Ole Miss against No. 15 Mississippi State after 23-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Ole Miss visits No. 15 Mississippi State after Malik Dia scored 23 points in Ole Miss’ 74-64 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in home games. Mississippi State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 4-0 in conference matchups. Ole Miss averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Mississippi State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KeShawn Murphy is averaging 9.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Sean Pedulla is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

