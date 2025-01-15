Devin McGlockton completes three-point play with 0.6 seconds left as Vanderbilt beat South Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin McGlockton completed a three-point play with 0.6 seconds left, after making a block at the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin McGlockton completed a three-point play with 0.6 seconds left, after making a block at the other end, to give Vanderbilt a 66-63 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Leading 63-61, Vanderbilt guard AJ Hoggard lost control of the ball in the lane and grabbed the ankle of South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles with 41.1 seconds left. After a review, the officials called a Flagrant 1 foul. Murray-Boyles made the two free throws to tie it at 63-all and South Carolina got the ball back.

McGlockton blocked a shot at the rim by Nick Pringle with 11.1 left and Hoggard was short on a jumper at the other end. But McGlockton grabbed the rebound and made a shot while being fouled.

South Carolina tossed a half-court pass to Arden Conyers, who hit the back iron on a 3-point heave at the buzzer.

The Gamecocks were undone by 25 turnovers.

Hoggard scored 14 points and McGlockton had 11 points and seven rebounds for Vanderbilt (14-3, 2-2 SEC). Jason Edwards added 13 points.

Morris Ugusuk, averaging 5.8 points per game, scored 20 points for South Carolina (10-7, 0-4). Murray-Boyles had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Conyers scored 10. South Carolina was again without starter Jamarii Thomas after he suffered a right knee sprain in practice last week.

Edwards scored 12 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to give Vanderbilt a 33-26 lead at the break.

South Carolina stays on the road to play Oklahoma on Saturday. Vanderbilt remains at home to face No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday.

