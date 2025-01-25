Detroit Mercy visits Wright State after Huibregtse’s 21-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-15, 2-8 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (10-11, 4-6 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-15, 2-8 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (10-11, 4-6 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -13.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Detroit Mercy after Alex Huibregtse scored 21 points in Wright State’s 95-79 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders are 6-3 on their home court. Wright State averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Titans are 2-8 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Wright State makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Detroit Mercy averages 66.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75.0 Wright State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is scoring 18.3 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Raiders. Jack Doumbia is averaging 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

TJ Nadeau is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 7.7 points. Orlando Lovejoy is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

