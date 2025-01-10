Detroit Mercy visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Gondrezick’s 21-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-6, 5-2 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday,…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-6, 5-2 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays Purdue Fort Wayne after Grant Gondrezick II scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 95-61 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 8-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Titans are 2-5 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy gives up 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 9.1 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is averaging 19.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 25.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.