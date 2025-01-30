Detroit Mercy Titans face the Northern Kentucky Norse on 6-game skid

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-12, 4-6 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-12, 4-6 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy will try to stop its six-game losing streak when the Titans play Northern Kentucky.

The Titans are 4-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Norse are 4-6 in conference play. Northern Kentucky allows 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 68.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 74.8 Detroit Mercy allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 15.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans. Grant Gondrezick II is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sam Vinson is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Norse. Trey Robinson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

