Detroit Mercy Titans face the Cleveland State Vikings on 4-game win streak

Cleveland State Vikings (12-3, 4-1 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (10-2, 4-0 Horizon)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy seeks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Titans take on Cleveland State.

The Titans are 7-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 3-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vikings have gone 4-1 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Detroit Mercy scores 67.8 points, 7.0 more per game than the 60.8 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Vikings face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 16.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Titans.

Destiny Leo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Vikings: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

