Detroit Mercy hosts Robert Morris following Dickerson’s 27-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (9-5, 1-2 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (9-5, 1-2 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on Detroit Mercy after Amarion Dickerson scored 27 points in Robert Morris’ 97-93 overtime win against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Titans have gone 3-2 in home games. Detroit Mercy averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonials are 1-2 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris ranks fourth in the Horizon League giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Detroit Mercy scores 68.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 71.4 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 73.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 74.9 Detroit Mercy gives up to opponents.

The Titans and Colonials face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Titans.

Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 13.4 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.