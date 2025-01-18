Detroit Mercy hosts Oakland after Nadeau’s 20-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 4-4 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-13, 2-6 Horizon League) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 4-4 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-13, 2-6 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -9; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays Oakland after TJ Nadeau scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 90-67 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Titans are 4-3 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is fifth in the Horizon League with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Lovejoy averaging 3.8.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-4 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 65.4 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 76.3 Detroit Mercy gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lovejoy is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans.

Malcolm Christie is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 10.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

