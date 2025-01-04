Detroit Mercy hosts Milwaukee after Lovejoy’s 32-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-10, 2-3 Horizon League) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Milwaukee Panthers (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-10, 2-3 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Milwaukee after Orlando Lovejoy scored 32 points in Detroit Mercy’s 78-76 overtime victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Titans have gone 4-2 in home games. Detroit Mercy allows 75.0 points and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is the Horizon League leader with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 11.8.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lovejoy is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Titans.

Themus Fulks is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

