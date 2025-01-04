Detroit Mercy faces Cleveland State in conference matchup

Cleveland State Vikings (12-3, 4-1 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (10-2, 4-0 Horizon) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cleveland State Vikings (12-3, 4-1 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (10-2, 4-0 Horizon)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aaliyah McQueen and Detroit Mercy host Sara Guerreiro and Cleveland State in Horizon play Sunday.

The Titans have gone 7-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 3-2 against opponents over .500.

The Vikings are 4-1 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State ranks second in the Horizon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Macey Fegan averaging 1.9.

Detroit Mercy averages 67.8 points, 7.0 more per game than the 60.8 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Vikings face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McQueen is averaging 16.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Titans.

Mickayla Perdue is scoring 20.1 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Vikings: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.