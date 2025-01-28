Derkack leads Rutgers against Northwestern after 26-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits Northwestern after Jordan Derkack scored 26 points in Rutgers’ 81-74 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wildcats are 10-1 on their home court. Northwestern is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-6 in Big Ten play. Rutgers ranks third in the Big Ten with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ace Bailey averaging 2.2.

Northwestern’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Scarlet Knights meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 16.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games.

Bailey averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Dylan Harper is averaging 12 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

