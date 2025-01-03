DePaul visits Villanova following Dixon’s 28-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (9-5, 2-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (9-5, 2-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays DePaul after Eric Dixon scored 28 points in Villanova’s 73-65 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 7-1 in home games. Villanova is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

The Blue Demons are 0-3 against Big East opponents. DePaul is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Villanova averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game DePaul allows. DePaul scores 11.5 more points per game (79.2) than Villanova gives up to opponents (67.7).

The Wildcats and Blue Demons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 26.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Jacob Meyer is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

