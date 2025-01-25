DePaul visits Telfort and Butler

DePaul Blue Demons (10-10, 1-8 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-11, 1-7 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

DePaul Blue Demons (10-10, 1-8 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-11, 1-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on DePaul after Jahmyl Telfort scored 25 points in Butler’s 80-78 overtime loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 in home games. Butler is eighth in the Big East with 13.9 assists per game led by Telfort averaging 3.4.

The Blue Demons have gone 1-8 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks eighth in the Big East scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by N.J. Benson averaging 6.1.

Butler is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.1% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 75.7 points per game, 3.8 more than the 71.9 Butler allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Conor Enright is averaging 7.2 points and 6.5 assists for the Blue Demons. CJ Gunn is averaging 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

