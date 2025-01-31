DePaul takes on Seton Hall in conference showdown

Seton Hall Pirates (15-5, 7-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-12, 6-4 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (15-5, 7-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-12, 6-4 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Faith Misonius and Seton Hall take on Jorie Allen and DePaul in Big East play Saturday.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-5 at home. DePaul ranks fourth in the Big East with 15.6 assists per game led by Allen averaging 3.9.

The Pirates are 7-2 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is second in the Big East with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Masonius averaging 2.0.

DePaul’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 64.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 68.7 DePaul allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Johnson-Matthews is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 14.2 points. Allen is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jada Eads is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 steals. Masonius is averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 60.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

