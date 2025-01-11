DePaul plays Providence after Johnson-Matthews’ 23-point performance

Providence Friars (8-10, 1-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-9, 3-1 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (8-10, 1-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-9, 3-1 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Providence after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 23 points in DePaul’s 67-60 victory against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons have gone 5-4 at home. DePaul is sixth in the Big East with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Meg Newman averaging 5.9.

The Friars have gone 1-4 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

DePaul averages 64.9 points, 6.6 more per game than the 58.3 Providence gives up. Providence averages 56.4 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 68.6 DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Friars square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorie Allen is scoring 18.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Blue Demons.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 14.6 points for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 53.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

