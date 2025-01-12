DePaul plays Providence after Johnson-Matthews’ 23-point outing

Providence Friars (8-10, 1-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-9, 3-1 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (8-10, 1-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-9, 3-1 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Providence after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 23 points in DePaul’s 67-60 victory over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons have gone 5-4 in home games. DePaul has a 3-8 record against teams above .500.

The Friars have gone 1-4 against Big East opponents. Providence gives up 58.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

DePaul is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 37.7% Providence allows to opponents. Providence averages 56.4 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 68.6 DePaul allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorie Allen is averaging 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Blue Demons.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 53.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

