DePaul hosts Xavier after Freemantle’s 22-point game

Xavier Musketeers (9-7, 1-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-7, 0-5 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Xavier Musketeers (9-7, 1-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-7, 0-5 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits DePaul after Zach Freemantle scored 22 points in Xavier’s 82-72 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons have gone 9-2 at home. DePaul scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Musketeers are 1-4 against conference opponents. Xavier is the leader in the Big East scoring 17.9 fast break points per game.

DePaul makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Xavier averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game DePaul gives up.

The Blue Demons and Musketeers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is averaging 14.1 points for the Blue Demons.

Freemantle is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.