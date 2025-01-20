DePaul hosts Creighton after Neal’s 24-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (12-6, 5-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-9, 1-7 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (12-6, 5-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-9, 1-7 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays DePaul after Neal Jamiya scored 24 points in Creighton’s 68-63 win over the UConn Huskies.

The Blue Demons are 9-4 on their home court. DePaul scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Bluejays are 5-2 in conference play. Creighton ranks ninth in the Big East giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

DePaul averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Creighton allows. Creighton averages 75.4 points per game, 1.6 more than the 73.8 DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Bluejays match up Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is averaging 13.6 points for the Blue Demons.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 17 points and 6.7 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

