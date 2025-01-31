Denver visits Sutton and Omaha

Denver Pioneers (8-15, 2-6 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-10, 7-1 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Denver Pioneers (8-15, 2-6 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-10, 7-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Denver after Marquel Sutton scored 29 points in Omaha’s 91-87 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks are 6-2 in home games. Omaha is sixth in the Summit League scoring 75.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Pioneers have gone 2-6 against Summit League opponents. Denver allows 79.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Omaha averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Denver allows. Denver averages 72.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 74.7 Omaha allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sutton is averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

DeAndre Craig is averaging 12.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Pioneers. Nicholas Shogbonyo is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

