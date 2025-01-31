Denver visits Oral Roberts after Jones’ 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (8-13, 1-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-5, 6-2 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Denver Pioneers (8-13, 1-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-5, 6-2 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Oral Roberts after Jojo Jones scored 30 points in Denver’s 78-65 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-1 at home. Oral Roberts ranks fifth in the Summit with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Ruthie Udoumoh averaging 12.0.

The Pioneers have gone 1-7 against Summit opponents. Denver ranks eighth in the Summit with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Angelina Robles averaging 1.2.

Oral Roberts makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Denver has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Denver averages 63.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 71.4 Oral Roberts allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is averaging 17.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Jalei Oglesby is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jojo Jones is shooting 42.1% and averaging 21.2 points for the Pioneers. Coryn Watts is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

