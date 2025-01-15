Denver hosts White and Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (10-9, 4-0 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (6-13, 0-4 Summit League) Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Omaha Mavericks (10-9, 4-0 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (6-13, 0-4 Summit League)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces Denver after JJ White scored 24 points in Omaha’s 87-80 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Pioneers have gone 5-3 at home. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit League with 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Carr averaging 7.0.

The Mavericks are 4-0 in conference play. Omaha is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Denver’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Omaha allows. Omaha averages 73.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 80.6 Denver gives up to opponents.

The Pioneers and Mavericks face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Craig is averaging 13 points and 3.3 assists for the Pioneers.

Marquel Sutton is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.