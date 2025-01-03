Denver hosts South Dakota State after Vesecka’s 21-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-3, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-7, 0-1 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-3, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-7, 0-1 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits Denver after Katie Vesecka scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 81-76 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers have gone 7-3 in home games. Denver has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jackrabbits are 1-0 in conference games. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit with 14.6 assists per game led by Paige Meyer averaging 4.6.

Denver is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 40.8% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State scores 9.7 more points per game (72.2) than Denver gives up to opponents (62.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Smith is averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Pioneers.

Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

