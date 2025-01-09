Denver hosts Panoam and North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-11, 0-2 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (6-11, 0-2 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-11, 0-2 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (6-11, 0-2 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -1.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on Denver after Mier Panoam scored 20 points in North Dakota’s 88-80 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers are 5-1 on their home court. Denver is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-2 in conference play. North Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit League with 11.4 assists per game led by Panoam averaging 2.4.

Denver averages 75.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 77.2 North Dakota allows. North Dakota’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Denver has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

The Pioneers and Fightin’ Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Shogbonyo is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pioneers.

Treysen Eaglestaff averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 81.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

