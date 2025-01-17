Denver hosts Oral Roberts following Oglesby’s 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-5, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-11, 0-5 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-5, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-11, 0-5 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits Denver after Jalei Oglesby scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 71-68 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers have gone 7-4 in home games. Denver is eighth in the Summit with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Angelina Robles averaging 1.3.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is second in the Summit with 15.1 assists per game led by Makyra Tramble averaging 3.3.

Denver’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The Pioneers and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Smith is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals.

Taleyah Jones is averaging 17.2 points for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

