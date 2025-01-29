Denver hosts Diallo and UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (10-12, 2-5 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (7-15, 1-6 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-12, 2-5 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (7-15, 1-6 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Denver after Babacar Diallo scored 21 points in UMKC’s 68-65 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers are 5-4 in home games. Denver is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kangaroos are 2-5 in conference play. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Jamar Brown averaging 5.5.

Denver averages 72.9 points, 6.8 more per game than the 66.1 UMKC gives up. UMKC’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Denver has allowed to its opponents (48.7%).

The Pioneers and Kangaroos square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Shogbonyo is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 12.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.