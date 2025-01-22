Denver faces Omaha following Wilson’s 21-point game

Omaha Mavericks (9-9, 1-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-12, 0-6 Summit) Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts…

Omaha Mavericks (9-9, 1-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-12, 0-6 Summit)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Omaha after Mary Wilson scored 21 points in Denver’s 79-72 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers are 7-5 in home games.

The Mavericks are 1-4 in Summit play. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit with 12.2 assists per game led by Grace Cave averaging 3.6.

Denver is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 68.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the 65.5 Denver allows.

The Pioneers and Mavericks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Smith is averaging 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pioneers. Jojo Jones is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ja Harvey is shooting 39.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Mavericks. Cave is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.