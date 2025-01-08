Denver faces North Dakota State on 4-game road slide

Denver Pioneers (7-8, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (9-5, 1-0 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (7-8, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (9-5, 1-0 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against North Dakota State looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Bison have gone 4-1 at home. North Dakota State ranks fifth in the Summit with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Koenen averaging 4.6.

The Pioneers are 0-2 against Summit opponents. Denver is eighth in the Summit with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emma Smith averaging 1.3.

North Dakota State averages 69.0 points, 5.4 more per game than the 63.6 Denver gives up. Denver averages 63.2 points per game, 0.1 more than the 63.1 North Dakota State gives up.

The Bison and Pioneers meet Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Krzewinski averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc.

Jojo Jones is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

