Dent scores 34, New Mexico holds off UNLV 75-73

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donovan Dent scored 34 points, Nelly Junior Joseph added 22 points and 18 rebounds and New…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donovan Dent scored 34 points, Nelly Junior Joseph added 22 points and 18 rebounds and New Mexico beat UNLV 75-73 on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Junior Joseph tipped in a shot to give the Lobos the lead for good, 74-72, with 2:04 to play. UNLV had two turnovers and missed a pair of 3-point attempts before Junior Joseph made a free throw to end it.

Dent shot 13 of 21 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Lobos (17-4, 9-1 Mountain West Conference). Junior Joseph shot 8 of 16 from the floor and made 6 of 10 free throws. Tru Washington scored nine points.

Dedan Thomas Jr. led the way for the Rebels (11-9, 5-4) with 18 points and seven assists. Julian Rishwain added 16 points for UNLV. Jaden Henley finished with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.