Dent scores 16 and New Mexico downs San Diego State 62-48

Donovan Dent’s 16 points helped New Mexico defeat San Diego State 62-48 on Saturday. Dent also had five assists and…

Donovan Dent’s 16 points helped New Mexico defeat San Diego State 62-48 on Saturday.

Dent also had five assists and three steals for the Lobos (14-3, 6-0 Mountain West Conference). Tru Washington scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Mustapha Amzil had 10 points. The Lobos stretched their winning streak to seven games.

The Aztecs (10-4, 3-2) were led by Miles Byrd, who recorded 14 points and three steals. Jared Coleman-Jones added 10 points and two blocks for San Diego State.

New Mexico took the lead with 17:24 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Washington led the Lobos in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 30-20 at the break. New Mexico extended its lead to 52-35 during the second half, fueled by a 12-3 scoring run. Dent scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.