Dent and New Mexico host Wyoming

New Mexico Lobos (12-3, 4-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-6, 2-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

New Mexico Lobos (12-3, 4-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-6, 2-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -7; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits Wyoming after Donovan Dent scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 82-81 overtime win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Cowboys have gone 6-1 at home. Wyoming averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Lobos are 4-0 in MWC play. New Mexico is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wyoming makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). New Mexico has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is averaging 18.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys.

Dent is averaging 19.1 points, seven assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.