Demin and the BYU Cougars take on conference foe Utah

BYU Cougars (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-6, 2-3 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-6, 2-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on Utah in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Utes have gone 9-2 at home. Utah ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Lawson Lovering averaging 8.7.

The Cougars are 2-3 in conference games. BYU scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Utah’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 10.9 more points per game (80.8) than Utah allows to opponents (69.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miro Little is averaging 6.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Utes.

Richie Saunders is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.7 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.