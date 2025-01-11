Demetre and Stanford host No. 21 NC State

NC State Wolfpack (11-4, 3-1 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (9-6, 1-3 ACC) Stanford, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NC State Wolfpack (11-4, 3-1 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (9-6, 1-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces No. 21 NC State after Brooke Demetre scored 24 points in Stanford’s 89-84 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinal have gone 9-0 in home games. Stanford is sixth in the ACC scoring 77.7 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Wolfpack are 3-1 against conference opponents. NC State is fourth in the ACC with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Saniya Rivers averaging 6.5.

Stanford averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Stanford allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is shooting 50.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Cardinal.

Zoe Brooks is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

