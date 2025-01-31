Demers leads North Dakota against South Dakota after 20-point game

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-13, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-13, 3-5 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-13, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-13, 3-5 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays South Dakota after Walker Demers scored 20 points in North Dakota’s 76-71 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes have gone 7-5 in home games. South Dakota is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 3-5 against Summit opponents. North Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiera Pemberton averaging 5.3.

South Dakota is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game South Dakota gives up.

The Coyotes and Fighting Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Larkins is averaging 23.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Coyotes. Alexi Hempe is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Aumer is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, while averaging 9.8 points. Pemberton is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

