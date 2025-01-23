Delaware takes on Hofstra after Camden’s 28-point showing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-8, 4-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (10-9, 2-4 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-8, 4-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (10-9, 2-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits Hofstra after John Camden scored 28 points in Delaware’s 79-77 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Pride are 4-3 in home games. Hofstra is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 4-2 against CAA opponents. Delaware ranks sixth in the CAA with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Camden averaging 4.5.

Hofstra’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 15.4 more points per game (79.6) than Hofstra gives up to opponents (64.2).

The Pride and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Aranguren is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Cruz Davis is averaging 9.8 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Camden averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Niels Lane is shooting 51.2% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

