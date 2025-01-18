Delaware takes down Elon 79-77

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — John Camden had 28 points in Delaware’s 79-77 victory against Elon on Saturday. Camden shot 9…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — John Camden had 28 points in Delaware’s 79-77 victory against Elon on Saturday.

Camden shot 9 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-8, 4-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Cavan Reilly went 6 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Erik Timko had 15 points and shot 3 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

TJ Simpkins led the way for the Phoenix (13-6, 4-2) with 21 points and two steals. Elon also got 16 points and four assists from TK Simpkins. Sam Sherry also had 15 points.

Simpkins scored the final six points for Elon as they rallied from a late 79-71 deficit. His final shot at the buzzer was off the mark.

