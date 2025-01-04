Delaware State plays Howard on 7-game road slide

Delaware State Hornets (3-10) at Howard Bison (7-8) Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Howard looking…

Delaware State Hornets (3-10) at Howard Bison (7-8)

Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Howard looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Bison are 3-3 on their home court. Howard has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 0-7 on the road. Delaware State averages 20.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Howard’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 52.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 63.0 Howard allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is shooting 35.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bison.

McKenzie Stewart is averaging 4.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 52.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.